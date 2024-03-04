comScore            

How it Works

ZEE's Punit Goenka plans on "chopping off anything that doesn't yield a return on investment"

Zee MD and CEO, Punit Goenka, emphasises a renewed focus on profitability in a recent media interview. He highlights a shift towards prioritising investments that demonstrate clear return on investment (ROI).

By  Storyboard18Mar 4, 2024 9:00 AM
ZEE's Punit Goenka plans on "chopping off anything that doesn't yield a return on investment"
According to Goenka, Zee's focus is in the future and they are open to dialogue with new financial or strategic investors. (Image sourced via Forbes India)

Ever since the $10 billion merger with Sony fell apart, uncertainty has clouded Zee employees. Their apprehensions seem justified. In an interview with ET, Zee Entertainment's MD and CEO, Punit Goenka, outlined a strategy prioritising profitability. This suggests potential streamlining of operations, possibly including closure of ventures that don't meet the performance metrics.

"Frugality, optimisation, and sharp focus on quality, besides ensuring every decision is based on return on investment," ET quoted him regarding the path to achieving an 18-20 percent EBITDA margin, translating to over Rs 2,000 crore of EBITDA on a cash basis that he promised shareholders.

Goenka clearly mentioned that he would ‘chop off anything that doesn’t yield a return on investment’.

“I have shut down more channels than I have launched in the last 20 years since I joined. I firmly believe that it doesn’t generate profit, it doesn't belong in our portfolio,” he was quoted.

When asked about layoffs, Goenka said, “In our industry of 15–17 percent churn rate is typical so natural attrition may play a role in this process as well. We need human capital to run this business. Optimisation of human capital is what is needed. We’ll be evaluating certain businesses with a final lens determining when and how they will be shut down.”

He also spoke about the merger and mentioned not having any communication with Sony after the termination of the deal. As quoted in the interview, Goenka’s focus is in the future and they are open to dialogue with new financial or strategic investors.

Talking about Zee going to National Company Law Tribunal(NCLT) seeking implementation of the merger scheme, Goenka said that the application they filed simply states the grounds for termination are incorrect. He also said that he is not aware of any application filed by Sony before NCLT for withdrawal of the scheme.

Goenka also spoke about the media reports that claim SEBI unearthing Rs2000 crore worth discrepancies in Zee accounts. “There has been no misappropriation of funds within the company,” he said.


Tags
First Published on Mar 4, 2024 8:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Newsprint price surge threatens Indian newspapers, industry seeks relief on import duty

Newsprint price surge threatens Indian newspapers, industry seeks relief on import duty

How it Works

FICCI-EY Report: Digital revenues to surpass TV in 2024; India's M&E sector to hit $38 billion by 2026

FICCI-EY Report: Digital revenues to surpass TV in 2024; India's M&E sector to hit $38 billion by 2026

How it Works

SportsBaazi co-founder Puneet Dua: Just burning cash on user acquisition is a recipe for disaster

SportsBaazi co-founder Puneet Dua: Just burning cash on user acquisition is a recipe for disaster

How it Works

Apple slapped with $2 billion EU antitrust fine, following Spotify complaint

Apple slapped with $2 billion EU antitrust fine, following Spotify complaint

How it Works

Mutual Fund officials to meet ZEEL management to discuss future of company

Mutual Fund officials to meet ZEEL management to discuss future of company

How it Works

Mark Zuckerberg wants 'to become an Indian CEO'; Internet reacts to Meta CEO's Indian attire at Ambani wedding

Mark Zuckerberg wants 'to become an Indian CEO'; Internet reacts to Meta CEO's Indian attire at Ambani wedding

How it Works

Google's 'attack' on Indian apps; dark days, say stakeholders, questioning Google's 'inferior terms' for Indian developers

Google's 'attack' on Indian apps; dark days, say stakeholders, questioning Google's 'inferior terms' for Indian developers
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!