DPDP rules to establish robust data protection standards essential for user trust, data security: Bobby of Adjust

Union Minister for Railways, I&B, and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently shared the government's intention to release long-awaited draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) within a month.

This is said to usher marketers in a new era. The Act imposes strict penalties for violations such as unsolicited calls, misleading consent forms, and hidden data tracking. This has forced marketers to rethink how they design their campaigns, ensuring all customer interactions are transparent and that consent is explicitly obtained.

Adjust is among one of the mobile marketing analytics platforms well-positioned to meet DPDP requirements, ensuring continued service delivery. Simon (Bobby) Dussart tells Storyboard18 that the upcoming draft rules will mark a pivotal legislative development, comparable to the EU’s GDPR, in safeguarding personal data privacy.

"The DPDP’s importance cannot be overstated. It establishes robust data protection standards essential for maintaining user trust and data security in India’s rapidly evolving digital economy by mandating secure data handling and requiring explicit user consent for data use," he shares.

He further deep dives into the mobile marketing space and, the role of AI and addresses key data and user privacy concerns.

Edited excerpts:

What are some of the mobile app trends we’re seeing globally and in India?

Privacy is a big challenge today, especially with all the data out there and the need to stay privacy-compliant. Consumers now expect content and offers tailored to their preferences, which calls for advanced data analysis and segmentation. Balancing this personalisation with privacy concerns is key for marketers in today’s landscape.

Additionally, AI and ML are shaking things up for marketers, making data analysis and campaign automation more efficient.

With 55% of C-level execs seeing AI as a top concern, it’s clear that AI will be central to mobile marketing strategies in 2024. Omnichannel marketing is also reshaping the scene. People now interact with brands across mobile, CTV, PC, and consoles, so providing a seamless experience means nailing cross-channel integration and tracking.

I see India following the same trend. Mobile app developers are embracing ML and AI to deliver personalised experiences. These technologies use predictive analytics and automation to adapt to user behavior in real time. Plus, India’s growing IoT ecosystem is enhancing how mobile apps interact with smart devices.

What makes India a prime market for mobile app marketers?

India is a fantastic market for mobile app marketers, thanks to its booming mobile landscape. With over a billion mobile phone users and a surge in smartphone adoption driven by affordable devices and better internet connectivity, there are incredible opportunities to connect with a vast and growing audience. This growth isn’t just in numbers—India is also an innovation hub, especially in mobile payments, e-commerce, and digital services. The rapid expansion of fintech apps, the rise of e-commerce, and the growing popularity of telemedicine and e-learning platforms showcase the country’s potential for mobile tech innovation.

For marketers, this means plenty of chances to engage users and see a great return on investment.

Share more on how AI is revolutionising the mobile app marketing landscape.

AI is shaking up the world of mobile app marketing by making user experiences more engaging with features like voice assistants and real-time translation. It’s also making digital marketing a lot more efficient through automation. The global AI app market is on the rise, and India’s strong tech infrastructure and investments are giving it a big boost across various industries.

In marketing, AI is a game-changer. It takes care of routine tasks like managing campaigns and analysing performance, which helps marketers make smarter decisions and get the best return on their investment. With AI, you get real-time insights that help you tweak your campaigns to better fit your business goals and make decisions based on solid data.

Adjust has tools like InSight, which uses AI and machine learning to analyse data, process large amounts of information, and automate complex tasks like incrementality analysis. This means marketers can get a clear picture of how their campaigns are really performing and make accurate predictions, leading to more efficient and precise marketing strategies.

How can app marketers drive success in today’s competitive landscape?

In today’s competitive landscape, app marketers can stand out by embracing cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning. These tools can make a big difference, not just in improving user experiences, but also in boosting security and protecting data privacy. Plus, incorporating advanced measurement solutions like incrementality and Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) can give you deeper insights and help you fine-tune your strategies. By focusing on these innovative approaches, you’ll be better equipped to meet the ever-changing needs of both your users and your business, paving the way for ongoing growth and success.

What about the challenges faced by mobile app marketers in India?

India is making big waves in the global mobile app market, pulling in an impressive $1.6 billion in revenue in 2022. This impressive growth is fueled by a rapidly expanding smartphone user base and enhanced internet connectivity. However, this expansion also brings intense competition.

With countless apps available, new entrants find it challenging to stand out and attract users. Keeping users engaged after they’ve downloaded your app is another major challenge – with increasing competition and shifting preferences, maintaining user engagement beyond the initial download is increasingly difficult. Plus, the need for app content to be localised is a must.

India’s diverse languages and preferences mean that marketers have to work harder to personalise their offerings to fit this varied user base. One can also use personalised push notifications and in-app messages to keep users in the loop with timely and useful information based on their actions and habits.

When you nail personalisation, you’re not just improving user satisfaction; you’re building lasting loyalty and driving the success of your app.

Besides, there are data privacy and security concerns. People are more aware than ever of how their personal information is handled. Recent high-profile data breaches have only made users and regulators more vigilant. To tackle these issues, integrating predictive analytics into your cross-device and cross-marketing strategies can be a game-changer. By harnessing these insights, marketers and developers can make informed decisions quickly and confidently scale their efforts.

How is Adjust planning to power support the mobile ecosystem in India?

Adjust is excited to support and energise India’s mobile ecosystem with a fresh, multi-faceted approach that blends innovation, privacy, and collaboration.

We’ve recently rolled out advanced, privacy-centric tools powered by AI to fine-tune campaigns and manage budgets more effectively. These tools offer real-time insights and strategic guidance, making it easier for marketers to navigate the complexities of privacy frameworks like Google’s Privacy Sandbox and Apple’s SKAdNetwork 4.0.

Our goal is to arm Indian app marketers with practical insights and actionable advice to stay ahead in this ever-evolving space.

As a measurement company, we’re excited about where mobile marketing and measurement are heading. The future is all about balancing privacy with powerful data insights. We’re anticipating a rise in AI-driven analytics and real-time insights, which will be game-changers for marketers. Our goal is to empower marketers with the latest tools that respect privacy while still delivering the actionable insights that they need to make smart, strategic decisions.

Lastly, shed some light on the country's overall ad tech landscape and your thoughts on upcoming DPDP rules?

Ad spend in India is expected to hit $14.76 billion in 2024. This growth can largely be attributed to three factors: the rise of programmatic advertising, increased smartphone penetration, and the growing popularity of personalised and interactive ads. Advertisers are now making the most of data analytics through programmatic advertising, which is driving up ad spending. Additionally, India’s booming mobile landscape, with the rapid growth of mobile apps, provides ample opportunities for advertisers to connect with users and invest in impactful campaigns. On top of that, the demand for personalised ads is on the rise both in India and around the world, encouraging advertisers to invest more in tailoring engaging ad experiences.

That apart, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) marks a pivotal legislative development, comparable to the EU’s GDPR, in safeguarding personal data privacy. The DPDP’s importance cannot be overstated. It establishes robust data protection standards essential for maintaining user trust and data security in India’s rapidly evolving digital economy by mandating secure data handling and requiring explicit user consent for data use.