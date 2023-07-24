AJIO ropes in Megalodon as its AI creative design partner

comScore

Megalodon will bring its cutting-edge AI-driven design capabilities to AJIO's brand strategy.

AJIO's decision to collaborate with Megalodon as their AI design partner signifies their commitment to leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionise the fashion industry. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

Online fashion destination and house of brands AJIO has joined hands with Megalodon, an AI marketing communications company as their AI creative design partner.

Megalodon will bring its cutting-edge AI-driven design capabilities to AJIO's brand strategy. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Megalodon will assist AJIO in creating engaging content that resonates with their target audience.

AJIO's decision to collaborate with Megalodon as their AI design partner signifies their commitment to leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionise the fashion industry.

Rashi Agarwal, founder, Megalodon said, ""We are thrilled to be chosen as AJIO's AI design partner." "AJIO has established itself as a trendsetter in the fashion industry, and we are excited to collaborate with them on their journey towards AI-driven design excellence. Our expertise in AI creativity and marketing, combined with AJIO's vision and innovative spirit will enable us to create unique and captivating experiences that resonate with customers and elevate the brand to new heights," she added.

Sahid SK, AI head and co-founder, Megalodon said, "In today's fast-paced digital landscape, where customer expectations are evolving rapidly, brands must adopt innovative approaches to stay ahead. AJIO recognizes the immense potential of AI in reshaping the future of fashion and enhancing the customer experience."


