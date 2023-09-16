Amazon rolls out ‘Khushiyan Apno Ki, Aur Apni Bhi’ campaign

As the festive season approaches, Amazon India announced the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Khushiyan Apno Ki, Aur Apni Bhi’ where it urges customers to prioritize not only their loved ones but also themselves during this joyous time of year. This campaign highlights the importance of self-care or self-love and the need to embrace ‘Me’ within ‘We’ this festive season.

Conceptualized basis the insight that true celebrations flourish when the happiness of both ‘we’ and ‘I’ is fulfilled, the campiagn serves as a reminder that practicing self-care or self-love is not an act of selfishness but a necessity. This sentiment is captured in the video showcasing a relationship between a mother and daughter.

Noor Patel, vice president, Amazon India said, “The campaign touches upon the sweet spot of self-realization and much needed self-care in today’s day and age. Our campaign is based on customer insights and brings alive the mindset shift in customers urging them to celebrate the festive season taking care of their needs, along with their loved ones.”

The story at first appears to show a mother preparing for the upcoming festive season with everyone on her mind but herself. One is almost prepared to see her make an excuse for not getting something for herself the way we have seen a lot of homemakers in our own lives do, but this quickly changes with a cheeky twist which demonstrates that she has indeed thought about herself.