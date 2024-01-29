comScore

Anil Kumar Lahoti appointed as new chairman of TRAI

The last TRAI chairman PD Vaghela retired on September 30, 2023.

Jan 29, 2024
Lahoti is the former Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board (Image source: News18)

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has officially declared the appointment of Anil Kumar Lahoti, a retired IRSE (Indian Railway Service of Engineers) officer from the 1984 batch and former Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, as the new Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Lahoti is a civil engineer who graduated from Madhav Institute of Technology and Science, Gwalior. Additionally, he holds a masters degree in structural engineering from IIT, Roorkee.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Anil Kumar, Lahoti, IRSE (1984) (retd), Former chairman and Chief executive Officer Railway board, Ministry of Railways, government of India as Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until he attained the age of 65 years or or until further orders, which ever is earlier,"Department of Personnel and Training said in a letter dated January 29, 2024.

PD Vaghela, the former TRAI chairman, retired on September 30,2023 leaving the post vacant. The position became available after Vaghela completed a two-year term. In the interim, Meenakshi Gupta, a TRAI Member, assumed the additional charge.


