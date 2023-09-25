Asaya launched; new skin-care brand on the market for Indian skin tones

Asaya, a skincare brand designed exclusively for melanin-rich skin, is unveiled under the leadership of entrepreneurs Neeraj Biyani, Vikash Singhal, Mandeep Bhatia, and Eeti Sharma. Conceptualized and formulated in Florida specifically for India’s diverse melanin-rich skin tones, Asaya offers a range of products across various platforms, including: the brand’s official website, Amazon, Big Basket, JioMart and Flipkart starting at a price of Rs. 449.

Despite nearly 85 percent of Indians having melanin-rich skin that falls on the Fitzpatrick Scale of 3-5, only a handful of brands cater to their needs due to a colonial mindset among beauty brands, valuing lighter skin tones. This, however, is slowly beginning to change. A confident and growing segment of consumers are challenging these norms, driven by India's rising economy, youthful demographics, and more awareness on melanin skin types. Melanin-targeted skincare’s CAGR is estimated at 70+ percent, in comparison to the rest of the industry growing at a rate of 9-11 percent. With the current melanin-rich skin products making up less than $100 Million, in a $6 Billion-worth skincare market in India, the industry forecasts predict a 20 percent share in the next 5-7 years. At present, Asaya has raised about $0.5 Million from angel investors and the founders themselves, but in the next 4-6 months, Asaya aims to raise $1.2 Million in commitment to catering for the melanin-rich women across the country.

Neeraj Biyani, Co-Founder of Asaya, a seasoned entrepreneur who had previously co-founded beloved drinks brand Paper Boat, shared, "Consumer brands have always fascinated me. Their ability to resonate with people on a deep emotional level and bring forth positive change is truly captivating. Asaya was inspired by personal encounters, ranging from my wife's struggle to find products for high-melanin skin to a promising young Indian swimmer being discouraged to continue in fear of tanning. These moments drove me to look closer at beauty standards here in India, and do my bit in celebrating the diversity, innate beauty, and true uniqueness of our Indian skin tones. Building a brand takes time, but I firmly believe in Asaya's compelling proposition, both in product and emotion. My entrepreneurial journey has given me the confidence to withstand rejection, persevere, and keep pushing forward. With Asaya, we aspire to empower women and men across India to challenge outdated beauty norms and really revel in the skin we’re in."

Asaya introduces a range of products under two distinct categories: "Under One Sun" and "Running Deep." Under One Sun by Asaya represents the sun protection category. The first product launched for Under One Sun is the Matte Sheer Screen, a lightweight, invisible gel-based broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF40 PA+++. Infused with the goodness of Vitamin C and nourishing ceramides, this sunscreen keeps the skin barrier intact. The other category, Running Deep, is a hydration range. The first product here is the Intense Moisture Gel: a Pentavitin formulation, enriched with Vitamin C and natural rose extracts. that both locks in moisture and prevents further dehydration that melanin-rich skin is prone to. According to experts, melanin-rich skin has increased layers, which make it vulnerable to hyperpigmentation and require increased hydration, making this perfect duo an essential addition to any skincare routine.