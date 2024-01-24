B Lab conducts initial review of partnership between Havas and Shell

In September 2023, Havas secured Shell's multi-million dollar media account. Since then, there has been pressure on B Corp to strip the agency’s B Corp accreditation (a certification signifying that businesses are meeting high standards of performance, transparency and accountability).

A series of complaints were received from 26 B Corp agencies (communication and advertising agencies) between September and October (in 2023) with regards to the work of Havas for Shell. Hence, as part of B Lab’s Public Formal Complaints Process, B Labs conducted an initial review of the partnership between Havas and Shell.

Havas, a French multinational advertising and public relations company has four subsidiaries which are certified B Corps - London, New York, Lemz and Immerse. The agency is in the process of getting certified across the UK.

What will be investigated, as stated in a media report are:

1. If the addition of new clients in industries that are deemed controversial could affect the compliance of Havas on limits with such clients.

2. Whether there are possible breaches of the values of B Corp.

3. If there are any allegations or issues during investigations.

4. Whether there are inaccuracies or misrepresentation in statements by the company during the certification process.

If a company had clients in the arena of fossil fuels, gambling, defence, fire arms, pornography and tobacco industries. Then their eligibility for certification would be reviewed, stated a media portal.