Baseline Ventures signs badminton star Prannoy HS

Baseline Ventures have secured the signing of badminton star Prannoy HS. The deal will see Baseline Ventures represent Prannoy HS in all commercial matters, including brand endorsements, sponsorships, and licensing.

Prannoy HS is currently ranked 9th in the world and won the prestigious 2023 Malaysian Open. He was also a member of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup last year and he was conferred with the Arjuna Award.

Prannoy who is currently preparing for the Australian Open starting this week had this to say on the signing, “I am excited to partner with Baseline Ventures. They have a proven track record of success in the sports marketing industry, and I am confident that they can help me grow my brand and commercial opportunities. I am looking forward to working with them to achieve my goals.”