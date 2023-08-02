comScore

Quantum Brief

Baseline Ventures signs badminton star Prannoy HS

Prannoy HS is currently ranked 9th in the world and won the prestigious 2023 Malaysian Open. He was also a member of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup last year and he was conferred with the Arjuna Award.

By  Storyboard18Aug 2, 2023 1:55 PM
Baseline Ventures signs badminton star Prannoy HS
World no.9 Badminton star Prannoy HS.

Baseline Ventures have secured the signing of badminton star Prannoy HS. The deal will see Baseline Ventures represent Prannoy HS in all commercial matters, including brand endorsements, sponsorships, and licensing. 

Prannoy HS is currently ranked 9th in the world and won the prestigious 2023 Malaysian Open. He was also a member of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup last year and he was conferred with the Arjuna Award.

Prannoy who is currently preparing for the Australian Open starting this week had this to say on the signing, “I am excited to partner with Baseline Ventures. They have a proven track record of success in the sports marketing industry, and I am confident that they can help me grow my brand and commercial opportunities. I am looking forward to working with them to achieve my goals.”  

“We are thrilled to be representing Prannoy HS.” said Tuhin Mishra, managing director & co-founder, of Baseline Ventures. “He is an exceptional talent and has consistently shown his mettle in high-pressure tournaments. We believe that with our expertise and resources, coupled with Prannoy's dedication and skill, we can achieve remarkable things together. We look forward to supporting him in his journey to conquer new milestones”.  


Tags
First Published on Aug 2, 2023 1:55 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Social media giant X seeks to challenge Indian court ruling on content removal

Social media giant X seeks to challenge Indian court ruling on content removal

Quantum Brief

Meta, Instagram to introduce labels for AI generated content

Meta, Instagram to introduce labels for AI generated content

Quantum Brief

Apple, Microsoft remain world's top 2 companies by market capitalisation

Apple, Microsoft remain world's top 2 companies by market capitalisation

Quantum Brief

P&G Health's MD Vijay Kumar Pampana on nerve care ad, using AI, and leveraging influencers

P&G Health's MD Vijay Kumar Pampana on nerve care ad, using AI, and leveraging influencers

Quantum Brief

Airtel introduces self-serve marketing communications platform, Airtel IQ Reach

Airtel introduces self-serve marketing communications platform, Airtel IQ Reach

Quantum Brief

Zomato creates a position for Chief Fitness Officer

Zomato creates a position for Chief Fitness Officer

Quantum Brief

BCCI invites bids for title sponsor rights for its events

BCCI invites bids for title sponsor rights for its events