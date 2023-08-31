BCCI media rights auction today: All you need to know

An eventful day awaits media entities aiming to enrich their cricket content offerings, with the spotlight on today’s BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) media rights auction. The auction will feature two distinct packages. These packages encompass TV and digital coverage rights. Notably, three prominent contenders—Sony, Star, and Viacom18—are vying for these lucrative rights in a bid to enhance their cricket content offerings.

While comparisons naturally gravitate towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to its unprecedented appeal to bidders, stakeholders are anticipating a more pragmatic bidding scenario in the auction for the 2023-2027 cycle. Nonetheless, experts predict a departure from the extravagant spending observed during IPL rights acquisition, indicating a shift towards a more measured valuation approach in the BCCI rights auction.

Here's everything you need to know about today's auction:

Format

E-auction

Broadcast Cycle

September 2023 to March 2028

Bidder Criteria

Companies must possess a net worth of Rs 1000 crore; BCCI allows consortium participation.

Packages and Base Prices

Package A: India Subcontinent Television Rights (Base Price: Rs 20 crore)

Package B: India Subcontinent Digital Rights + Rest of the World TV and Digital (Base Price: Rs 25 crore)

Combined Base Price per Game: Rs 45 crore

Note: The Invitation to Tender(ITT) outlines that if the combined package value falls below Rs 60 crore, BCCI retains the right to annul the process.

Anticipated Bidders and Stakes Involved