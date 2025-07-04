TRAI releases fresh panel of DAS auditors to bolster broadcast compliance

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an updated list of auditors empanelled to conduct audits of Digital Addressable Systems (DAS), with the revised panel effective as of July 2, 2025.
The move reaffirms TRAI’s commitment to enforce rigorous oversight and maintain service quality within India’s rapidly growing broadcast distribution ecosystem.
The newly released auditor roster includes top audit firms and professionals such as Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Bansal Rathi & Mazumdar, and J.K. Sarawgi & Associates, among others. These auditors, a total of 43, are authorized to conduct DAS audits nationwide, with the panel’s mandate set to extend through April 2027.
TRAI regulations, including the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017, mandate that all Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) undergo periodic audits. These audits ensure compliance with technical obligations, including subscriber management systems, conditional access systems, accurate billing, and set-top box protocols.
Regular DAS audits are part of TRAI’s broader approach to foster transparency and equitable operating standards across broadcasters, MSOs, and DTH operators. The updated auditor panel aims to reinforce this framework by ensuring that DPOs adhere closely to regulatory quality benchmarks.