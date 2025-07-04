            
  • Home
  • television
  • balaji-telefilms-bets-big-on-ott-youtube-to-drive-growth-amid-rising-screen-time-72953

Balaji Telefilms bets big on OTT, YouTube to drive growth amid rising screen time

Balaji Telefilms mentioned that it will be elevating its YouTube content and accelerate content generation for its streaming platforms, including ETV and Aha

By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2025 11:59 AM
Balaji Telefilms bets big on OTT, YouTube to drive growth amid rising screen time
Balaji Telefilms promoters Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor

Balaji Telefilms is ramping up its digital video businesses as the screen time of Indians grew significantly last year. In an exchange filing, the Media & Entertainment firm said it will be focusing on both Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) as well as Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVOD), to increase its subscriber base and revenue.

According to a report by Ernst & Young, Indians spent more than 1.1 trillion hours on digital platforms in 2024. As smartphone penetration continues, the video viewers are estimated to cross 625 million by 2027.

Aligning with increased viewership on digital platforms, Balaji Telefilms launched 'Kutingg', a vertical short episode-based content in May this year.

Further, Balaji Telefilms mentioned that it will be elevating its YouTube content and accelerate content generation for its streaming platforms, including ETV and Aha. Also, the media company is leveraging an advertising program on behalf of corporations to boost revenue.

Balaji Telefilms registered a net profit of Rs 84.6 crore in the fiscal year 2025--an increase of 336% year-on-year (Rs 19.4 crore). However, the company's total income from operations declined to Rs 453 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 625 crore in FY24.

While Balaji Telefilms admitted that it has a strong pipeline of TV shows and movies in the current fiscal year 2026, it is reintroducing its flagship show 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabh Bahu Thi' on Jio-Hotstar.

The company said its five shows contributed to 733.40 hours of production in FY25. However, the revenue per hour reduced to 29 lakh in FY25 from Rs 31 lakh in FY24.

The company has aimed to ramp up its movie business across genres and is heavily leveraging its existing shows. In FY25, the company amalgamated ALT and MFPL with Balaji Telefilms to improve operational efficiencies and bolster the market dominance.

India's media & entertainment sector is set to grow at 10% CAGR, hitting Rs 3.08 trillion by 2026. The revenue from subscriptions for OTT video platforms is expected to grow from $0.88 billion in 2023 to $1.2 billion in 2026. Overall, the OTT segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% to Rs 21,032 crore in 2026.


Tags
First Published on Jul 4, 2025 11:59 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Netflix and Spotify discuss partnership on live music content

Netflix and Spotify discuss partnership on live music content

Digital

PVR INOX to add 200 screens in two years with Rs 400 crore investment: Sanjeev Kumar Bijli

PVR INOX to add 200 screens in two years with Rs 400 crore investment: Sanjeev Kumar Bijli

OTT

India Tour of England: Delhi HC grants 'Dynamic+' Injunction to JioStar to combat piracy

India Tour of England: Delhi HC grants 'Dynamic+' Injunction to JioStar to combat piracy

Television

Proxy advisors urge shareholders to block Zee promoters’ Rs 2,237 cr stake hike

Proxy advisors urge shareholders to block Zee promoters’ Rs 2,237 cr stake hike

Television

Govt may exclude social media from Broadcasting Bill, stirring industry debate

Govt may exclude social media from Broadcasting Bill, stirring industry debate

OTT

Prime Video launches NFDC – Cinemas of India as an add-on subscription

Prime Video launches NFDC – Cinemas of India as an add-on subscription

OTT

Prasar Bharati and Shucae Films OTT join forces; aims to boost WAVES OTT content portfolio

Prasar Bharati and Shucae Films OTT join forces; aims to boost WAVES OTT content portfolio