Berger Paints assigns its media duties to dentsu X

Berger Paints has awarded its media mandate to dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India. Berger Paints currently has media spends of around 200 crores. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office.

Under the direction of Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu, the team will collaborate to develop cutting-edge strategies that improve the brand's commercial success. The agency will oversee media strategy, planning, buying, and execution to increase brand equity through offline media including print, television, and radio, nationally

Commenting on the development, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “The inclusion of Berger Paints to our portfolio holds massive significance. It represents a new chapter in dentsu India’s journey, characterized by a renewed sense of purpose and a clear direction. Our network has been actively engaging in competitive pitches, with an intrinsic focus on securing remarkable victories that propel us toward an exciting future. We firmly believe in driving meaningful transformations, embracing change, and nurturing our talented workforce to deliver client-centric solutions and exceptional services."

Kotwani added, “Dentsu has played a pivotal role in propelling numerous brands towards a growth trajectory, leveraging our distinctive data-driven, consumer-centric design thinking, and strategic expertise. We have been at the forefront of deploying innovative media and content concepts to establish brand equity, ensuring sustained brand growth. However, efficiency and effectiveness remain paramount in our approach. The win of Berger Paints symbolizes the recognition of our strategic approach, and we are privileged to form a partnership with such a formidable brand.”