BGMI announces collaboration with Hardik Pandya

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) announces a new collaboration with Hardik Pandya of the Indian cricket team.

This collaboration will soon bring exclusive in-game items inspired by Hardik Pandya's style and personality, such as outfits, helmets, skins, voice packs and cricket-themed emotes.

Hardik Pandya is a perfect match for BGMI, a game that challenges players to survive and thrive in a competitive and dynamic environment. BGMI players can relate to Hardik Pandya's spirit of excellence and his love for the game.

Sean Hyunil Sohn - CEO, KRAFTON India, expressed his enthusiasm on the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to launch this collaboration with Hardik Pandya. Embodying the spirit of grit, skill and survival, he is a dynamic force in the world of cricket, and his passion is something that BGMI players can relate to. This collaboration is a celebration of this shared spirit, and we're excited to bring a fusion of cricket and gaming to our players. We look forward to working with him and creating memorable moments for our players."