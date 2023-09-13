Bharat vs India: Blue Dart rebrands Dart Plus as Bharat Dart

Blue Dart Express, South Asia's express air and integrated transportation & distribution logistics company, unveiled its newly revamped service, formerly known as Dart Plus, as Bharat Dart.
Bharat Dart is a delivery service backed by speed, security and handling with features and benefits like complete visibility on last mile through a robust system and easy payment options. Blue Dart's decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers.
Blue Dart has significantly expanded its serviceable locations, with a special focus on tier II and tier III cities in India. The growth in these cities is closely related to the rise of a new middle class and the culture of consumption. In FY-23, share of tier II and tier III cities as a percentage of the overall e-commerce market stood at 18.6 percent and 37.1 percent respectively, with a forecast to make further inroads in the sector.
Of the initiative, Pablo Ciano, chief executive officer - DHL eCommerce, says, “As India approaches its centenary year in 2047, the focus on e-commerce and logistics has become paramount. Our DHL Group Strategy 2025 has identified e-commerce as a megatrend, and we are committed to our objective of ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives.' We firmly believe in the immense potential to spotlight the unique products and services offered by India's small businesses and MSMEs in tier II and tier III cities on a global stage, enabled by our seamless delivery solutions. This vision harmonizes seamlessly with the government's 'Make in India' initiative.”
Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart, added, “During India's recent G20 Presidency, the need to harmonize growth, efficiency, and resilience as one large family was brought forth. The government's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' which underscores unity and purpose, aligns seamlessly with Blue Dart's forward-thinking approach, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the logistics industry. This rebranding represents an exciting transformation for us as we continue to serve the length and breadth of the country. Bharat Dart is the first step in a new and exciting chapter for our company and our nation. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to elevate our capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience."