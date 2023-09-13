Bharat vs India: Blue Dart rebrands Dart Plus as Bharat Dart

Blue Dart Express, South Asia's express air and integrated transportation & distribution logistics company, unveiled its newly revamped service, formerly known as Dart Plus, as Bharat Dart.

Bharat Dart is a delivery service backed by speed, security and handling with features and benefits like complete visibility on last mile through a robust system and easy payment options. Blue Dart's decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers.

Blue Dart has significantly expanded its serviceable locations, with a special focus on tier II and tier III cities in India. The growth in these cities is closely related to the rise of a new middle class and the culture of consumption. In FY-23, share of tier II and tier III cities as a percentage of the overall e-commerce market stood at 18.6 percent and 37.1 percent respectively, with a forecast to make further inroads in the sector.

Of the initiative, Pablo Ciano, chief executive officer - DHL eCommerce, says, “As India approaches its centenary year in 2047, the focus on e-commerce and logistics has become paramount. Our DHL Group Strategy 2025 has identified e-commerce as a megatrend, and we are committed to our objective of ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives.' We firmly believe in the immense potential to spotlight the unique products and services offered by India's small businesses and MSMEs in tier II and tier III cities on a global stage, enabled by our seamless delivery solutions. This vision harmonizes seamlessly with the government's 'Make in India' initiative.”