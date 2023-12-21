Biscuit brand Bisk Farm appoints Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

Bisk Farm, one of India's biscuit and bakery brands announced its partnership with actress Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador.

Vijay Singh, managing director of Bisk Farm, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the Bisk Farm family as our Brand Ambassador. Her undeniable charm, widespread appeal perfectly embodies the spirit of Bisk Farm – a brand synonymous with fun, freshness, and deliciousness. Her strong connection with the millennial audience makes her the perfect choice to represent our brand and further strengthen our presence in key markets. We look forward to an exciting journey with Rashmika as a key partner in shaping the narrative and engaging with consumers on a deeper level across the nation for substantial revenue growth."

Mandanna said "Bisk Farm is one of the fastest-growing FMCG brands in India, and their commitment to growth and innovation resonates deeply with me. I believe that this partnership will be a fruitful one, and I look forward to connecting with my fans through Bisk Farm's delicious and wholesome products."

Coinciding with this announcement, Bisk Farm also unveiled a 360-degree campaign celebrating the perfect pairing of RUSKIT's satisfying crunch with Mandanna's energy and charm. The campaign introduces Mandanna as the protagonist named Meena Bhai—a feared don terrorizing a busy market. Amidst the chaos, the entire market reluctantly surrenders their belongings to Meena Bhai's intimidating goons, creating a tense atmosphere.

The scene unfolds with Meena Bhai striding towards a quaint tea shop. Nervously, the tea shop owner presents her tea, only to be met with her aggressive demand to retrieve 'what is due.' As the tea shopkeeper tenders some money, Meena Bhai, refusing the offering, visibly frustrated, intensifies the confrontation. Witnessing this a customer steps in, advising the perplexed tea shop owner to offer Meena Bhai ‘RUSKIT’, underlining the indispensable role of rusk biscuits in the daily tea ritual.