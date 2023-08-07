comScore

Biz Moves: iCubesWire, Schbang and Wiredus

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

By  Storyboard18Aug 7, 2023 8:17 AM
iCubesWire has bagged the mandate for Swiggy where it will look after the brand’s growth marketing, influencer marketing and affiliate campaigns. (Representative image: Sander Trooijen via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

iCubesWire and Swiggy

Global adtech platform iCubesWire has bagged the mandate for Swiggy where it will look after the brand’s growth marketing, influencer marketing and affiliate campaigns.

Schbang and IIFL Home Loans

Creative, media and technology-driven digital agency Schbang has won the mandate of IIFL Home Loans, a digitally enabled fintech service provider. The mandate, which was won post a multi-agency pitch, will be handled by the agency’s Delhi branch.

As per the mandate, the responsibility of the agency will include enhancing the company’s brand visibility, connecting with the target audience and driving business growth.

Wiredus and ATS Infrastructure

Digital marketing agency Wiredus has bagged the digital marketing mandate for ATS Infrastructure - an infrastructure developer in India.

The agency will be responsible for the brand’s digital marketing and paid marketing. This will include social media marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO), online reputation management (ORM), media buying and planning, Google ad, content marketing, website management and development.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


