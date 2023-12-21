BlastFromThePast: DDB Mudra’s Rahul Arcot on his most loved ads

#BlastFromThePast is Storyboard18’s weekly column where we ask young creative professionals to pick old ads that they replay time and again, spots that give them writing inspiration, and commercials that never get old. This week Rahul Arcot, group creative director, DDB Mudra, shared notes from his all time favourite ad playlist.

Long before every third ad on TV started featuring inanimate objects trying to emote, there was the Ikea lamp. Still a great reference to pull out during the 7th round of film presentations.

Is there a limit to the number of times you can play a funny ad and still find it funny? Asking for a colleague.

Starring an unreliable Granny, this one never gets old.

Bonus content: