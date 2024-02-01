BREAKING: Disney's deal with Viacom18 expected to close this month

Disney's deal with Viacom18 is expected to close this month. Disney reached a pact to sell 60 percent of its India unit to Viacom18, as reports on CNBC-TV18, quoting Wall Street Journal.

The deal value is $ 3.9 billion.

Viacom18 and Walt Disney had signed a non-binding term sheet to merge their Indian media operations, last month.

The merger would create one of India’s biggest entertainment empires, setting it in competition with TV players like Zee Entertainment and Sony and streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Under the proposal, Disney will likely continue to hold onto a minority stake in the Indian company after any cash and stock swap transaction is completed.