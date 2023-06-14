Britannia and Schbang use Generative AI to create a fantasy biscuit land

Britannia has collaborated with Schbang to transport audiences into the magical world of Britannia biscuits with the power of generative AI and meticulous design to bring to life a fantasy land filled with JimJams, Bourbons and other Britannia biscuits.

Recently, the biscuit brand unveiled a series of creatives on #WorldBiscuitDay crafted with the help of Midjourney and Adobe Firefly and perfected by Schbang’s creative and design input.

The series continued with a post featuring a Ferris wheel of a life-size Jim-Jam biscuit. Britannia continued the journey for its viewers with a golden ticket to a Britannia factory.

While the next stop on the journey has not been revealed on Britannia’s digital platforms, viewers can get a sneak peek. It’s heard that it’s London. Reimagining Bourbon biscuits as an iconic landmark, the next creative will transport viewers to the tower bridge in London, made completely of Bourbon biscuits.

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries said, "AI ignites imagination, the latest player in marketing has helped us paint enchanting images of Britannia biscuits. These images are beyond imagination but still a part of a snacker's worldly dream of biscuits! With magical technology redefining creativity, we are excited to explore the unexplored with AI. We love the blurring lines connecting nostalgia with infinite possibilities in the future."

Akshay Gurnani, co-founder and chief executive officer, Schbang, said, "We've come to accept that AI will be an integral part of the creative forming process and if rightly leveraged, it can really heighten the creative output into another dimension. At Schbang, we are always on the lookout for newer technologies and innovations that can fuel creativity, and there's no better partner than Britannia to put some of these creative innovations to use. As we grow our social community on Britannia SnackInc, our endeavour will be to not just stop at statics, but also take Ai into video content."