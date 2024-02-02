Budget 2024: What Dentsu's Harsha Razdan thinks about the Interim Budget 2024

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has announced her sixth consecutive budget, this time in the form of an Interim Budget ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. This matches the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Overall, it is looking up. From taxation, to ongoing subsidies and schemes for the rural class, to relaxations for startups and businesses, the budget has covered most gaps. Folks in advertising and marketing too seems to be quite pleased with everything drawn out by the FM in the budget for 2024. Harsha Razdan, CEO- South Asia, Dentsu talks about the prioritisation of the Budget, digital empowerment and more.