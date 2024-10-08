Bharti Airtel in advanced talks to acquire Tata Play

ADVERTISEMENT
Bharti Airtel is reportedly in advanced talks with the Tata Group to acquire Tata Play, India’s largest direct-to-home (DTH) business. The move aims to strengthen Airtel's position in the digital TV segment, which has been facing growth challenges, and enhance its bundled offerings to boost non-mobile revenue through convergence.
According to a report in The Economic Times, "Bharti Airtel is in advanced negotiations with the Tata Group to buy the loss-making Tata Play, India’s largest direct-to-home (DTH) business, said people familiar with the matter. The aim is to consolidate its presence in the digital TV segment that’s facing growth challenges while improving Airtel’s bundled offerings to boost its non-mobile revenue through convergence."
Tata Sons, the holding company of the diversified conglomerate, currently owns 70% of the company, after buying out Singapore investment firm Temasek Holding Pte’s 10% stake in April for ₹835 crore ($100 million), valuing the company at $1 billion, down a third from its $3 billion pre-pandemic valuation.
The Walt Disney Company owns 30% of Tata Play but has been looking to exit the TV distribution business after trimming its portfolio and merging its media operations with Reliance Jio in India. Disney inherited Sky’s legacy stake in Tata Play after its 2019 mega-merger with Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Prior to buying out Temasek, Tata also acquired Tata Opportunities Fund’s minority stake in the venture.
Airtel is expected to acquire Tata Play at a valuation similar to that of the Temasek deal. The plan was to consolidate the Tata stakes and list the company, with IPO documents being filed in 2022. However, Tata paused the listing plan in August.