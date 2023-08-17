Clinique announces Triptii Dimri as brand ambassador for Indian market

Clinique has announced Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, as the new brand ambassador for the Indian market.

Together, Triptii Dimri and Clinique India embrace the perfect blend of beauty and skincare, empowering individuals to look and feel their best every day.

“Triptii’s energy is fresh, optimistic, and confident - in that she truly embodies Clinique’s brand values. Her authentic personality will lend an impactful voice to our brand campaigns to engage even better with our consumers. We look forward to collaborating with her to be the Brand Ambassador of Clinique India and together we aim to inspire and empower everyone to be happy in their skin” says Rajvi Bhow, brand manager, Clinique India.

"I am so proud to join the Clinique family as they embark on one of their biggest campaigns for the year. I have long been a fan of Clinique’s skincare and makeup and to be a part of this moment is a huge honor,” says Triptii Dimri.

“I have loved Clinique’s skincare my whole life, its serums & moisturizers have a special place in my heart. The Moisture Surge is an icon, and the ethos of the brand’s makeup, to highlight the beauty within, makes me incredibly proud to partner with the brand. This is a very special moment that highlights the shifting nature of conversations on beauty, as we pivot to a world where what is within is given the same emphasis and importance as what is without.” She adds.