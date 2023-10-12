Colgate-Palmolive rolls out a campaign for its Colgate Visible White toothpaste

Colgate-Palmolive (India), a leader in oral care, is set to redefine oral beauty and teeth whitening with its Colgate Visible White toothpaste. As part of Colgate-Palmolive's ongoing agenda to enhance India's oral health and beauty, the new campaign for Visible White aims to showcase the transformative impact of a whiter smile.

Gunjit Jain, executive vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India said, "The beauty & grooming segments are exploding across categories. Millions of Indians are resorting to personal care products that help present their best versions to themselves and the world. However, when it comes to oral care, most of us continue to use the same toothpaste as the rest of our family. We're content with the color of teeth that we have, failing to realize the transformative role whiter teeth and a beautiful smile can play. With Colgate Visible White, people can get whiter teeth and unlock a huge beauty advantage. It is already one of the fastest growing products in the toothpaste category and millions more can adopt and benefit from it.

The new campaign highlights the functional benefit of Colgate Visible White toothpaste through a series of humorous scenarios. The ad film features a protagonist in various social settings captivating people with her smile. Her white teeth make others aware of their own, prompting comical attempts to conceal their own smiles using unconventional props. These reactions follow the protagonist as she enters a lift, an art gallery, a swimming pool, and even a wedding reception.

Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, talked about the campaign, “India has not seen specific teeth whitening products, so many are unaware of what Colgate Visible does. This story shows the power of this product through the effect it has on those who don’t use it. Written by Juneston Mathana and crafted into film by Abhinav Pratiman, this film will leave you with a smile on your face. So you better make sure it’s a great smile.