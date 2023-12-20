Condoms, onions, makhana: That's what Indians ordered the most on Swiggy Instamart in 2023

Swiggy Instamart has revealed its quick-commerce trends of 2023. onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves continuing their reign as the most-ordered trio on the app. Interestingly, the maximum number of condom orders were ordered in the month of September on the app. Users ordered onions, followed by bananas and chips alongside condoms. Makhana stole the snack spotlight with 1.3 million orders.

The biggest mango lovers reside in Bangalore, claims the app. The city ordered more mangoes than Mumbai and Hyderabad put together. Milk, followed by curd and onions were the most searched item on Swiggy Instamart in 2023. Fun fact! Some users looked for “Captain America” and even “anything” on the app. A gentleman from Jaipur who placed 67 orders on Swiggy instamart in a single day. Giving him competition was a Delhiwala who saved Rs 1,70,102 on his yearly grocery bill of Rs 12,87,920 by fulfilling all his shopping needs on Swiggy instamart. Proving Delhi knows how to indulge, a single order from the city consisted of 99 items - the majority being chips, chocolates, and cookies.

The single highest order was worth Rs 31,748. This user from Chennai stocked up on coffee, juice, cookies, nachos, and chips. Self-care and grooming became convenient for users who discovered nail polish removers, shavers, and nail clippers on Swiggy instamart. Swiggy instamart witnessed a 3233 percent increase in the searches for air purifiers on its platform in November and stocked up to Rs 30,00,000 worth of air purifiers in Delhi- NCR and Mumbai.