Dabur announces completion of cloud migration

Dabur’s adoption of a cloud-only approach will significantly improve business resilience and enhance control of the IT landscape, helping the company augment its services for retailers, partners, employees, and consumers.

Oct 9, 2023
The creation of a digital core will enable Dabur to access real-time data insights. (Representative Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

India’s science-based Ayurveda major Dabur India announced the completion of one of the largest cloud migrations in the Indian consumer goods industry.

Dabur’s adoption of a cloud-only approach will significantly improve business resilience and enhance control of the IT landscape, helping the company augment its services for retailers, partners, employees, and consumers.

“Agility and business innovation are crucial to address the changing market dynamics and consumer expectations. Leveraging the power of the cloud, artificial intelligence and its strong data foundation will transform Dabur into an Intelligent, Sustainable Enterprise, with the ability to innovate new products and services faster and provide superior customer experiences. The move is also in line with Dabur’s commitment to curb carbon emissions and achieve Net Zero by 2045,” Dabur India global chief information officer Kaustubh Dabral said.

The creation of a digital core will enable Dabur to access real-time data insights. Dabur worked with SAP and Microsoft to deliver this transformation in just 10 months with no disruption to business operations. Accenture was the implementation partner; Thoucentric, a Xoriant company, was the program management and governance partner for this digital transformation exercise; and Azure was chosen as the primary cloud platform.

“Cloud migration is the enabler to any business transformation today. In today's disruptive consumer goods industry, navigating unpredictable supply chains, managing ongoing macro-economic volatility, and staying one step ahead of ever-changing customer demands are key to success. Our digital-first approach will empower Dabur to drive innovation faster, exceed the industry’s pace of innovation and grow resiliently,” Dabur International head of IT Shailendra Kumar Srivastav said.


