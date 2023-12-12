'Dating apps in Pakistan be wildin'; Pakistani dating app Muzz's new ad campaign create big social media buzz

One of Pakistan’s popular dating apps, Muzz, has come with a very intriguing ad campaign. The campaign challenges social norms and conventions. Social media has gone berserk as the campaign features a billboard with the tagline, "Cousins ko choro, koi aur dhoondo.”

In many parts of the world, including Pakistan, among other Muslim communities, marrying one’s cousin is a long-standing tradition, a part of cultural and religious practices. This practice is viewed as a way to maintain family ties and preserve cultural heritage. The notion of marrying within the extended family is a belief that has lasted generations. It is often seen as a way that ensures compatibility between the bride, groom and their families as more often than not, they are likely to share the same values.