'Dating apps in Pakistan be wildin'; Pakistani dating app Muzz's new ad campaign create big social media buzz

Social media has gone berserk as the campaign features a billboard with the tagline, "Cousins ko choro, koi aur dhoondo.”

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2023 10:37 AM
Muzz’s campaign has created a lot of buzz in Pakistan as it challenges its cultural norms and traditions surrounding relationships. (Image sourced via X)

One of Pakistan’s popular dating apps, Muzz, has come with a very intriguing ad campaign. The campaign challenges social norms and conventions. Social media has gone berserk as the campaign features a billboard with the tagline, "Cousins ko choro, koi aur dhoondo.”

Muzz’s campaign has created a lot of buzz in Pakistan as it challenges its cultural norms and traditions surrounding relationships.

In many parts of the world, including Pakistan, among other Muslim communities, marrying one’s cousin is a long-standing tradition, a part of cultural and religious practices. This practice is viewed as a way to maintain family ties and preserve cultural heritage. The notion of marrying within the extended family is a belief that has lasted generations. It is often seen as a way that ensures compatibility between the bride, groom and their families as more often than not, they are likely to share the same values.


First Published on Dec 12, 2023 10:37 AM

