            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • cci-approves-manipal-groups-acquisition-of-stake-in-aakash-educational-services-71711

CCI approves Manipal Group’s acquisition of stake in Aakash Educational Services

This acquisition aligns with the Manipal Group’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in India’s education sector, especially in the high-demand test-prep space.

By  Storyboard18Jun 25, 2025 9:12 AM
CCI approves Manipal Group’s acquisition of stake in Aakash Educational Services
AESL operates through a combination of direct centres, subsidiaries, and franchisees across the country.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved a proposed acquisition involving Manipal Health Systems Private Limited and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Private Limited, jointly acquiring a stake in Aakash Educational Services Limited from its individual shareholder, J.C. Chaudhry.

This transaction marks a significant move by the Manipal Group, traditionally known for its presence in healthcare and education, into the rapidly growing test-prep and coaching sector.

Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) is one of the coaching institutions, which provides a range of educational services through multiple formats including classroom coaching, online learning, distance education and hybrid learning. Its offerings cater to students from Class 8 to Class 12, covering school curriculum support, preparatory coaching for scholarship and merit-based entrance exams such as NTSE, Olympiads, and intensive coaching for engineering and medical entrance exams like JEE and NEET.

AESL operates through a combination of direct centres, subsidiaries, and franchisees across the country.

The approved combination pertains to the acquisition of equity shares in Aakash Educational Services by the Manipal entities from J.C. Chaudhry, a key individual shareholder in the company. The transaction details, including stake size and valuation, have not yet been publicly disclosed.

This acquisition aligns with the Manipal Group’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in India’s education sector, especially in the high-demand test-prep space. It also signifies a new phase for AESL, which has seen rapid expansion over the past decade and has previously been associated with investments from global players. A detailed order from the Commission outlining the competition assessment is expected to follow shortly.


Tags
First Published on Jun 25, 2025 9:12 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

The rise of women’s sports: A new era of access, aspiration and achievement

The rise of women’s sports: A new era of access, aspiration and achievement

Brand Marketing

Parle responds with a witty crunch to Britannia's Pride Month invite

Parle responds with a witty crunch to Britannia's Pride Month invite

Brand Marketing

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo set to debut in South India, to open 1st store in Bengaluru in August

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo set to debut in South India, to open 1st store in Bengaluru in August

Brand Marketing

Sam Altman confirms talks with Satya Nadella on future of AI partnership

Sam Altman confirms talks with Satya Nadella on future of AI partnership

Brand Marketing

Unilever acquires Dr. Squatch, taps into social-first brand’s virality

Unilever acquires Dr. Squatch, taps into social-first brand’s virality

Brand Marketing

Relief or Rumor! Vodafone Idea shares surge despite no official word on Rs 84,000 crore AGR dues

Relief or Rumor! Vodafone Idea shares surge despite no official word on Rs 84,000 crore AGR dues

Brand Marketing

CCI approves Bain Capital’s investment in Manappuram Finance and subsidiary

CCI approves Bain Capital’s investment in Manappuram Finance and subsidiary