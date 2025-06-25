Unilever acquires Dr. Squatch, taps into social-first brand’s virality

ADVERTISEMENT
Unilever has announced an agreement to acquire Dr. Squatch, a US-based men’s personal care brand known for its viral digital campaigns and direct-to-consumer model. The acquisition, from growth equity firm Summit Partners, is expected to close later this year, pending regulatory approvals.
While the financial details were not disclosed, reports suggest the deal could value Dr. Squatch at up to $2 billion, with 2024 revenues surpassing $400 million.
Founded as a digital-first brand, Dr. Squatch has gained traction among Gen Z and millennial men through humour-led social media content, celebrity collaborations (including Sydney Sweeney and Nick Cannon), and limited-edition products. The brand’s high-profile campaigns—such as a spoof involving Sweeney’s “bathwater” and a tie-in with SpongeBob SquarePants—have contributed to a cult-like online following.
Unilever said the acquisition is part of its strategy to grow in premium personal care and expand social-led marketing efforts. “Dr. Squatch has built a loyal following through clever engagement strategies and distinctive products,” said Fabian Garcia, President of Unilever Personal Care. “We’re excited to scale the brand internationally.”
With strong DTC operations and retail presence at Walmart, Target, and UK-based Boots, Dr. Squatch offers Unilever access to valuable first-party data and an established e-commerce infrastructure.
Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez had earlier outlined a vision to direct half of the company’s advertising spend to social media and deepen influencer collaborations—a strategy aligned with Dr. Squatch’s success model.
Dr. Squatch CEO Josh Friedman said the partnership will help “amplify the brand’s mission to make men happier and healthier” while reaching new markets.