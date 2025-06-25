            
CCI approves Bain Capital’s investment in Manappuram Finance and subsidiary

The deal signals Bain Capital’s growing interest in India’s financial services ecosystem, particularly in underserved credit segments like gold and MSME lending.

By  Storyboard18Jun 25, 2025 8:54 AM
The transaction collectively termed as the Proposed Combination includes multiple layers of acquisition and consolidation.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed combination involving a significant investment by Bain Capital in Manappuram Finance Limited (MFL) and its subsidiary Manappuram Asset Finance Limited (MAFL). The transaction marks a major move by Bain Capital into India’s non-banking financial services (NBFC) space.

The investment will be made through BC Asia Investments XXV Limited and BC Asia Investments XIV Limited, both of which are indirectly owned and controlled by Bain Capital Investors, LLC. These entities are engaged in investment holding and represent Bain Capital’s global private equity strategy, which spans multiple sectors including IT, healthcare, financial services and manufacturing.

The deal signals Bain Capital’s growing interest in India’s financial services ecosystem, particularly in underserved credit segments like gold and MSME lending. It also provides Manappuram with fresh capital and a strategic partner to strengthen its market position and expansion plans.

A detailed order from the CCI will be released in due course, outlining the competition assessment and regulatory rationale behind the approval.


First Published on Jun 25, 2025 8:54 AM

