Decoding Barbie movie’s marketing blitz; Mattel spent $100 mn on marketing

Barbie the doll that was introduced in 1959 and generated $1.5 bn sales in 2022 is serious business. With 86 million dolls sold in 2021 globally, it means 164 dolls are bought every minute.

Mattel is banking on Barbie movie to monetize the iconic household brand outside the toy aisle. Barbie movie was originally commissioned in 2009 and it apparently caused a global shortage of fluorescent fuchsia paint colour. $100 mn was spent on marketing the movie; the production cost was $145 mn.

Mattel has secured more than 100 brand partnerships deals and targeted all ages ahead of the movie release. From Barbie Xbox to renting a bright pink Barbie Malibu dream house on Airbnb to even buying a Burger with pink sauce at Burger King, Mattel seems to have leave no stone unturned.

Barbie also collaborated with high end clothing brands to the more affordable options like GAP and Forever 21 to shoes such as ALDO and CROCS.

No doubt, Barbiecore aesthetic is really picking up via Barbie themed popups to parties. This is part of Mattel’s strategy to create brand awareness and expand Barbie beyond toys as it sees growth opportunism in these franchise deals as exponential.