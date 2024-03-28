DHL Express extends partnership with Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024 season

DHL Express has announced the extension of its partnership with the Mumbai Indians. This marks the fourth consecutive year of this partnership.

DHL Express will continue as the principal sponsor and official logistics service provider.

R.S. Subramanian, Senior Vice President South Asia, DHL Express stated, "DHL Express is proud to continue the partnership with Mumbai Indians for the fourth year now. Mumbai Indians’ approach aligns well with DHL’s core values of delivering excellence with speed, passion, teamwork, and a can-do attitude. Our partnership with the Mumbai Indians reflects our commitment to being the team behind the team, delivering success on the cricket field and in the business world.”

In the fourth year of the partnership, DHL Express and Mumbai Indians reunited again for the Six for a Cause campaign. This season DHL Express will plant six trees for every six hit by the Mumbai Indians during the IPL season. DHL Express reaffirms its commitment to the environment by partnering with its GoGreen NGOs - SankalpTaru Foundation & Sashakt Foundation - for the cause.

Sandeep Juneja, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, DHL Express India, highlighted the convergence of sports and entertainment in T20 cricket in India. He said, “Globally, DHL Express sponsors a wide range of sports, showcasing our ability to connect with audiences and highlighting our commitment as the team behind the teams. In India, we're excited to engage with fans through a sport that unites the nation - cricket. Being five-time winners with unrivaled popularity and with an eye for excellence, Mumbai Indians perfectly embody DHL's commitment to delivering success. The extension of our partnership for the fourth year, is a testament to the ‘hat-trick’ we have achieved over the last three years.”

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, ‘We are thrilled and honored with our partnership with DHL Express across our teams, underscoring the remarkable growth journey of both entities. This alliance is a testament to our brand's mutual trust, shared values, and partnership. We are dedicated to harnessing our combined strengths to deliver unparalleled experiences for our fans and stakeholders worldwide.”

Additionally, DHL Express has expanded its support to the Mumbai Indians family, by partnering MI Cape Town and the Mumbai Indians Women's Team in 2024. This multi-faceted collaboration underlines DHL Express's commitment to engaging with diverse segments of the cricketing community to amplify its brand presence.

As part of the marketing initiatives, DHL Express will connect with customers and fans through high-octane campaigns such as ThatsMyGame, Thoda Love Thoda Roast, Ghar se Celebration as well as tri-city meet and greets in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Delhi.