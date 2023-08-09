Ducati onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Ducati made two big announcements in the form of the launch of the Diavel V4 and the onboarding of actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for India.

While Singh will promote the Ducati brand across various channels, he will also join Ducati at various experiential events in India and abroad, namely Bharat GP, MotoGP races in Asia-Pacific region, and World Ducati Week, Ducati’s biggest motorcycle festival in the world, which takes place biennially at Misano, Italy.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Bipul Chandra, managing director of Ducati India, said, “I am excited to have Ranveer on board as the ambassador for Ducati in India! The Diavel V4 is the perfect motorcycle to announce this partnership as both Diavel and Ranveer command a unique presence in their respective worlds. We have had a spectacular pre-launch response to the Diavel V4 as the first two lots are already sold out. A Red Diavel V4 is also heading to Ranveer’s garage, and I am sure that it will set a new benchmark in the segment of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers.”