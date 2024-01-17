Dunki and Shah Rukh Khan meet Duolingo: Language learning app launches strategic campaign

Language learning app Duolingo launches a strategic campaign, aligning the brand with Rajkumar Hirani’s movie Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The Duolingo English Test (DET) has launched a campaign positioning itself as the best choice for students aspiring to pursue international studies in the US, the UK like the protagonists of the movie.

The brain-child of Digitas, in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment, the DET partnered with Dunki to create a co-branded video showing the film’s acclaimed actress Taapsee Pannu.

The video encourages the choice of DET as an alternative to traditional English proficiency tests, for those attempting to reach their dream universities. This collaboration highlights the DET’s emergence as an essential tool for all the students aspiring to get placed in prestigious universities around the world.

Capitalizing on the momentum generated by Dunki, DET further collaborated with popular Gen Z influencers, including Dharna Durga, Arun Singh, and Pulkit Kochar.

“The Duolingo English Test is a student-friendly alternative for English Proficiency testing, and as a result is a much more convenient option compared to traditional methods. We saw a very natural connection with the film 'Dunki,' and we used this as an opportunity to present the DET as a 'smarter' way to pursue education abroad. This campaign was a great way for us to get that message across in a light, entertaining manner,” said Tara Kapur, marketing head for Duolingo English Test in India.