Entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath launches WTF Fund to empower India's emerging content creators

This initiative aims to revolutionise the landscape for burgeoning talent, empowering the next generation of influencers.

By  Storyboard18Dec 19, 2023 1:24 PM
Renowned entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, in collaboration with creators like Tanmay Bhat, Ranveer Allahbadia, Prajakta Koli, and Nuseir Yassin, has launched the WTF Fund For Creators. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to revolutionise the landscape for burgeoning talent, empowering the next generation of influencers.

Reflecting on the fund's purpose, entrepreneur Kamath emphasised, "The creator economy has experienced remarkable growth and the industry is only expected to grow further in the coming decades. The WTF Fund aims to bridge this divide by providing a platform, tools, and mentorship to enable creators to craft narratives that deeply resonate with audiences."

The WTF Fund heralds a new chapter in the Indian creator scene, dedicated to discovering and nurturing promising talent. Entrants are invited to showcase their vision within a minute-long video, celebrating any facet of India they love, using their unique storytelling abilities. Participants are encouraged to bring forth stories about their city, culture , food, any aspect they feel is worth showcasing.

For individuals seeking entry into the world of content creation without the means to produce a video from scratch, an alternative pathway is available. They can submit a compelling 300-word email to wtfis@nksqr.com, detailing their aspirations to step into the creator world. The top 25 entries will gain access to exclusive @nasdaily classes, offering invaluable learning opportunities.


First Published on Dec 19, 2023 1:24 PM

