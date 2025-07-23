United Breweries clocks Rs 184 crore profit, beer revenue drops by 7.4% in Q1 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Beverage giant United Breweries Limited (UBL) reported a 6% rise in its year-on-year profit in Quarter 1 for fiscal year 2026. The alco-beverage drink manufacturer posted a consolidated profit of Rs 184 crore between April and June quarter FY26 compared to Rs 173 crore in Q1 FY25.
However, the revenue from operations of the company plummeted by 7.4% to Rs 5,380 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 5,811 crore in Q1 FY25.
According to the company, the revenue declined for both the beer and non-alcoholic beverages categories during the June quarter.
On a standalone basis, UBL recorded a 16% jump in net sales to Rs 2,862 crore in Q1 FY26, while the EBITDA also surged to Rs 321 crore in the same period.
The maker of Heineken and Kingfisher beer brands said strong volume growth and price-mix led to the positive sales numbers in Q1.
"Volume growth mainly driven by Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh, partially offset by Karnataka and West Bengal," the company said.
United Breweries remained upbeat about the long-term prospects of India’s beer market, underpinned by rising disposable incomes, a young consumer base, and a growing preference for premium offerings. The company said that it is working to expand category growth while increasing the share of premium products in its portfolio.
"Even as short-term margin pressures persist due to ongoing capacity expansion, we continue to invest in brand building and capability enhancement," it added. At the same time, UBL said it is sharpening its focus on revenue management and cost efficiencies to support margin improvement and sustain growth momentum.