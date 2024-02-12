Exclusive: Gozoop Group bags Lego's creative mandate in India

Gozoop Group has bagged the creative account for Lego in India, Storyboard18 can confirm.

Lego, the Danish construction toy company was founded in 1932, completing 92 years in 2024. As per reports, the company has around 42 offices all over the world and employs more than 25000 people.

Lego too, like how some prominent media companies have done, has capitalised on its large consumer base by building amusement parks around the world called Legoland.

Gozoop Group also recently secured the integrated marketing mandate for edible oil manufacturing company - BN Group. The mandate will be serviced by the group's Mumbai office. With 300+ marketing experts across India and the Middle East, Goozoop is an independent integrated marketing group.