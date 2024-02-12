comScore

Lego, the Danish construction toy company was founded in 1932, completing 92 years in 2024. As per reports, the company has around 42 offices all over the world and employs more than 25000 people. 

By  Aashrey BaligaFeb 12, 2024 1:40 PM
Exclusive: Gozoop Group bags Lego's creative mandate in India
Like a lot of media companies, Lego too has capitalised on its large consumer base by building amusement parks around the world called Legoland. (Representative image by Yulia Matvienko via Unsplash)

Gozoop Group has bagged the creative account for Lego in India, Storyboard18 can confirm. 

Lego too, like how some prominent media companies have done, has capitalised on its large consumer base by building amusement parks around the world called Legoland. 

Lego too, like how some prominent media companies have done, has capitalised on its large consumer base by building amusement parks around the world called Legoland. 

Gozoop Group also recently secured the integrated marketing mandate for edible oil manufacturing company - BN Group. The mandate will be serviced by the group's Mumbai office. With 300+ marketing experts across India and the Middle East, Goozoop is an independent integrated marketing group. 

The LEGO Group recently promoted Bhavana Mandon, Marketing Director, India, to the role of Country Manager. At the time, Mandon said, "Being able to inspire and develop children for over 90 years is legendary and I am honored to be a part of this amazing journey of building the Brand Legacy in India. Immensely excited and thrilled with the idea of bringing smiles to the faces of kids and adults, I look forward to building this truly iconic and purpose-driven Brand in India.”


First Published on Feb 12, 2024 1:29 PM

