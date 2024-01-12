comScore

Quantum Brief

Publicis kicks off 2024 with the One-to-One Wishes, powered by AI

Publicis Groupe created 100,000 personal ‘thank you’ films for every member of its team.

By  Storyboard18Jan 12, 2024 4:31 PM
Publicis kicks off 2024 with the One-to-One Wishes, powered by AI
In a first of its kind experiment in pushing the boundaries of AI video, storytelling and personalization at scale, Arthur’s usual New Year’s message to the group takes an unusual turn when he’s joined by his AI twin, the AI Directoire+ and AI Maurice. (Still from the video)

After a year where Publicis achieved a lot of firsts - first on organic growth, first on all financial KPIs, first on new business, first on ESG, to become first in the industry in terms of market value – as always, the agency wanted to thank them one by one, for helping us to secure the #1 spot in 2023. So, we are kicking off 2024 not with one New Year’s Wish film, but 100,000 of them. One for every member of the Publicis team. In a first of its kind experiment in pushing the boundaries of AI video, storytelling and personalization at scale, Arthur’s usual New Year’s message to the group takes an unusual turn when he’s joined by his AI twin, the AI Directoire+ and AI Maurice.

Along the way, Carla, Dave, Agathe, Nigel and even Maurice seem to have picked some new skills. Watch Carla & Arthur thank Eva, a sport-loving Groupe managing partner living in Austria.


Tags
First Published on Jan 12, 2024 4:18 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Zomato releases a series of festive ad films for Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti

Zomato releases a series of festive ad films for Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti

Quantum Brief

Former Australian advertising exec to become Queen of Denmark

Former Australian advertising exec to become Queen of Denmark

Quantum Brief

Prasar Bharati implements key revisions in DD Free Dish e-auction methodology

Prasar Bharati implements key revisions in DD Free Dish e-auction methodology

Quantum Brief

Krafton's BGMI rolls out a campaign integrating gaming into Indian culture

Krafton's BGMI rolls out a campaign integrating gaming into Indian culture

Quantum Brief

Microsoft overtakes Apple; becomes world's most valuable company

Microsoft overtakes Apple; becomes world's most valuable company

Quantum Brief

Kalyan Jewellers rolls out an ad campaign marking the occasion of 'Uttarayan'

Kalyan Jewellers rolls out an ad campaign marking the occasion of 'Uttarayan'

Quantum Brief

Devyani Food Industries launches ice cream brand Infino; collaborates with Liqvd Asia for marketing initiatives

Devyani Food Industries launches ice cream brand Infino; collaborates with Liqvd Asia for marketing initiatives