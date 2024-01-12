Publicis kicks off 2024 with the One-to-One Wishes, powered by AI

After a year where Publicis achieved a lot of firsts - first on organic growth, first on all financial KPIs, first on new business, first on ESG, to become first in the industry in terms of market value – as always, the agency wanted to thank them one by one, for helping us to secure the #1 spot in 2023. So, we are kicking off 2024 not with one New Year’s Wish film, but 100,000 of them. One for every member of the Publicis team. In a first of its kind experiment in pushing the boundaries of AI video, storytelling and personalization at scale, Arthur’s usual New Year’s message to the group takes an unusual turn when he’s joined by his AI twin, the AI Directoire+ and AI Maurice.