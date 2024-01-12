Former Australian advertising exec to become Queen of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, born Mary Donaldson of Australia, is the wife of Crown Prince Frederik. She is set to ascend to the Danish throne as Queen consort on Sunday, marking the culmination of a remarkable royal journey. The ceremony follows the abdication of Queen Margrethe II after 52 years on the throne. Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-reigning living monarch, formally declared her abdication during her New Year's address, from Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen on December 31, 2023.

She officially conveyed the transfer of the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

The Danish public embraced Mary upon her entry into the royal family in 2004. Her quick mastery of the Danish language and dedication to public service earned her widespread respect. A 2023 poll ranked her the third most popular royal, trailing only Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik.

With a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Law from the University of Tasmania, Mary embarked on a diverse career. Mary graduated in 1995 and launched her career in Melbourne advertising, starting as a trainee at DDB Needham before becoming an account executive. In 1996, she moved to Mojo Partners as an account manager. A personal loss in 1998 led to international travel, with stints at Rapp Collins Worldwide in Edinburgh and Young & Rubicam in Sydney, as per reports.

Seeking a new path, Mary transitioned to real estate in 2000, becoming sales director and management team member at Belle Property. In 2002, she taught English in Paris before securing a project consultant role in business development, communications, and marketing at Microsoft Business Solutions in Denmark.

Throughout her nearly two decades within the monarchy, Mary has actively championed various causes. Notably, she focuses on combating bullying, domestic violence, and social isolation, while advocating for mental health awareness and women's rights. She also extends her endorsement to the Maternity Foundation, prioritising women's reproductive and sexual health.