Goibibo announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador; change social media identity to 'Goibebo'

Goibibo has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new brand ambassador. This announcement coincides with the launch of Goibibo’s new campaign - ‘Hotels aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo’ – and a new adapted social media identity. The brand integrates cues from the actor’s most memorable roles and her name in real life to its own personality.

Goibibo has also launched a new brand film that gives voice to the main character energy of every Indian traveller with Kareena’s famous ‘Poo’ as the mouthpiece. Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer, Goibibo further explains, “We all have a main character energy to our personalities which becomes especially prominent when we are on our travel breaks. With Kareena Kapoor Khan, the brand not only gives representation to this facet of our personality but also seamlessly integrates the brand and the ambassador into a cohesive voice. Our larger campaign speaks to the evolving expectations of Indian travellers and the increasing expectations from all operators in the space. We are hopeful that our audience will be as excited as we are for this new chapter for Goibibo.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It's such a delight to be the new face of Goibibo, or should we call it 'Goibebo'? Among all the roles I've played on screen, Poo has been one character that has been an all-time audience favourite, even after all these years! It’s fascinating to see how Goibibo has taken such a beloved character and infused it into their new, fun campaign. Becoming Poo again, twenty years later, was such fun and it reminded me that there's a bit of 'Poo' in every Indian traveller… after all, who doesn’t want to have the best holiday! So, what are you waiting for? Because ‘Poo’ has already given her seal of approval!”

The film has been conceptualised by Talented and executed by Dharma 2.0.

Priyanka Borah, founding partner, and binaifer dulani, founding member & creative, Talented said, “When we uncovered that the Indian consumer wants to be treated like a main character, from the movies, when on vacation - it instantly connected the dots for us, and gave birth to Goibebo. While the Poo character is iconic and has been leveraged in different ways, the strategic soundness makes this special, and its familiarity in a new context makes it memorable.”