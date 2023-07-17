comScore

Goodknight’s implied value stands around Rs 30,000 crore

Acquired in 1994 from Transelektra Domestic Products, Goodknight is the dominant player in the Rs 5,057-crore Indian insecticide market.

Acquired in 1994 from Transelektra Domestic Products, Goodknight is the dominant player in the Rs 5,057-crore Indian insecticide market, according to market research company Euromonitor. Interestingly, in 1994 Hindustan Unilever was also interested in Goodknight. (Still from the brand's latest ad)

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), chairperson, Nisaba Godrej addressing shareholders of the company said, flagship insecticide brand Goodknight has an implied value of around Rs 30,000 crore, based on the current company’s market cap, with an underlying 30 percent CAGR on value creation.

Over the years, Goodknight has been actively working on product innovation. From mats, coils, fast cards, to liquid, Goodknight is in different formats to democratise the mosquito repellents market. Even from a pricing point of view, Goodknight has packaged its products to cater to different markets within the country. The brand’s advertising reflects these strategies and brand positioning too.

Acquired in 1994 from Transelektra Domestic Products, Goodknight is the dominant player in the Rs 5,057-crore Indian insecticide market, according to market research company Euromonitor. Interestingly, in 1994 Hindustan Unilever was also interested in Goodknight.

Former chairman of GCPL Adi Godrej has a week to make the discussion and make an offer. He was excited about the category and closed the offer for Rs 100 core.

Recently, GCPL acquired the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care Ltd, by adding sexual wellness brand Kamasutra and deodorant brand Park Avenue in kitty. According media report, GCPL invested around Rs 2,825 crore on this acquisition.

First Published on Jul 17, 2023 4:16 PM

