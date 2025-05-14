India's 'Boycott Turkey' intensifies as traders reject marble, apples over Ankara's support to Pakistan

ADVERTISEMENT
India's call to boycott Turkish goods has rapidly gained momentum, evolving from social media hashtags into a significant nationwide economic movement.
This backlash follows Turkey's explicit support of Pakistan after the terror attack in Pahalgam and India's subsequent retaliatory Operation Sindoor.
Also Read: Nation first: Indian travel agencies may face 7-8% loss amid boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan
The epicentre of the boycott is Udaipur, India's marble hub. The Udaipur Marble Processors Association, representing 125 marble firms, has urged the government for an immediate halt to Turkish marble imports, highlighting national security concerns over economic gains, according to media reports. Turkey currently supplies approximately 70 percent of India's imported marble; around 14 to 18 lakh tonnes annually, worth between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 crore.
Kapil Surana, President of the association, emphasized this stance in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Business cannot be bigger than the nation."
Reports that Turkish-made Asisguard Songar drones were used by Pakistan in recent confrontations have significantly fuelled sentiments against Turkish goods.
In parallel, Turkish apples, previously a popular commodity across India's urban markets, have vanished from shelves. Traders in major cities such as Pune and Mumbai have completely ceased stocking these apples, substituting them with produce from Iran, the United States, New Zealand, and domestic orchards from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
“In Pune alone, Turkish apples generated seasonal revenues of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 crore. Now, there's zero demand,” Pune-based trader Suyog Zende said in a media report. “This isn't merely trade—it's about patriotism,” he added.
Consequently, apple prices have surged by Rs 20–30 per kg at retail levels, with wholesale cartons increasing by Rs 200–300. The situation is further exacerbated by supply disruptions due to rains, affected road transport routes, and diminished supplies from Kashmir amidst the India-Pakistan conflict.
This economic boycott mirrors previous nationalistic movements seen after events such as the Uri and Galwan clashes. Traders across sectors are now urging the government to expand economic sanctions beyond apples and marble, advocating for comprehensive disengagement from Turkish imports.