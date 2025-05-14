Zepto bets big on data with Zepto Atom, aims to redefine brand strategy

Quick commerce platform Zepto is set to disrupt India’s consumer analytics landscape with the launch of its latest innovation, Zepto Atom, a powerful insights tool designed to provide brands with hyperlocal performance data. The product will officially go live on May 16, following a successful pilot phase.

Co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said Zepto Atom empowers brands with granular visibility, offering performance tracking down to the PIN-code level, a capability rarely available on Indian e-commerce platforms. “Zepto Atom offers next-level insights, including the ability to view performance by PIN code, zoom in on specific cities, and analyse neighbourhoods to determine where brands need to improve distribution, pricing, or marketing,” Palicha said.

Positioned as a cost-effective and automated alternative to traditional consultancy-driven analytics, Zepto Atom enters a market estimated to be worth over ₹1,000 crore. According to Palicha, early trials suggest the platform could onboard 1,000 brands within the first few weeks of its launch.

Key Features of Zepto Atom:

Hyperlocal Mapping and Market Share Data: Brands can access real-time performance data at the neighbourhood level, allowing targeted adjustments in marketing and distribution strategies. For example, a brand can identify underperformance in western Hyderabad and take corrective action.

Live Metrics Refreshed Every Minute: Brands will gain access to constantly updated sales, impressions, and conversion metrics, enabling agile decision-making and campaign optimization throughout the day.

Zepto GPT – AI-Powered Insights: The platform includes a built-in Natural Language Processing assistant trained on Zepto’s data. Brands can pose questions like “How can I grow my market share in Bengaluru for protein bars?” and receive data-backed recommendations and reports.

Advanced Behavioural Analytics: Beyond conversions, the platform provides deep insights into customer retention, repeat purchases, search visibility, and overall customer journey analytics.

Zepto Atom is available as a paid subscription add-on to the existing Zepto Brand Portal, which already offers basic daily performance data for free. The upgraded subscription opens access to insights that most e-commerce platforms in India currently do not offer.

To support brand partners, Zepto will host a detailed onboarding webinar this Friday at 3 PM.

The rollout of Zepto Atom aligns with the company’s broader monetisation strategy. Palicha highlighted that advertising currently contributes over ₹130 crore per month to Zepto’s revenue, alongside the company’s data monetisation initiatives. “We generate over 10 million data points every single day... this data is rich with insights, and we have a huge advantage in monetising them,” he said, projecting that Zepto Atom could add tens of crores per quarter to the company’s earnings.

Looking ahead, Palicha expressed confidence in achieving EBITDA positivity by the end of this financial year, crediting initiatives like the Super Saver program and assortment expansion for the company’s growth.