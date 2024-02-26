comScore            

Quantum Brief

Google Analytics 4 to introduce updates to its advertising space; users to get more tailored experiences

It will introduce to dedicated spaces for G.A 4 users - one for marketers, where they will be able to track and analyse campaigns and two, for behavioural insights.

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2024 3:56 PM
Google Analytics 4 to introduce updates to its advertising space; users to get more tailored experiences
Google said that the new update will allow users to use these ad sections for either behavioural or performance reporting. (Representative Image: Mitchell Luo via Unsplash)

Google Analytics 4 (G.A 4) is going to changes to its advertising space.

Google is going to update its advertising section by getting all relevant reporting for advertisers and publishers together in one place.

It will introduce to dedicated spaces for G.A 4 users - one for marketers, where they will be able to track and analyse campaigns and two, for behavioural insights.

Google said that the new update will allow users to use these ad sections for either behavioural or performance reporting.

The ‘Reports’ sections showcases how users engage with the advertiser’s website and apps to allow improvement of product and enhance user experience.

The ‘Advertising’ section will be the base to check and analyse campaigns, be it publisher or advertiser.

The ‘Experts’ section, custom reports and Data API will provide behavioural insights, anonymised and aggregated insights from ad campaigns, reports suggested.

The tech giant has begun rolling out certain features over the weekend. These include, Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform and publisher reports and features which have been seen in the Advertising section. You will need a link of at least one Google Ads, AdSense, AdMob, Google Ad Manager or Google Marketing Platform account to get access to the Advertising section. Additionally, the Publisher ads report has moved to the ‘Advertising’ section as well.

Interestingly, the most used digital analytical tool - Universal Analytics had been done away with, when G.A 4 was introduced in June 2023.


Tags
First Published on Feb 26, 2024 3:37 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

DD Free Dish auction nets close to Rs 1157 Crore from sale of 64 MPEG-2 slots

DD Free Dish auction nets close to Rs 1157 Crore from sale of 64 MPEG-2 slots

Quantum Brief

ITC Sunfeast becomes the food partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore

ITC Sunfeast becomes the food partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Quantum Brief

Sony denies interest in acquiring stake in regional OTT platform aha

Sony denies interest in acquiring stake in regional OTT platform aha

Quantum Brief

HomeLane and Talented unveil ad series featuring MS Dhoni

HomeLane and Talented unveil ad series featuring MS Dhoni

Quantum Brief

Prega News releases new video campaign #SheCanCarryBoth

Prega News releases new video campaign #SheCanCarryBoth

Quantum Brief

Jameson and Absolut-maker Pernod Ricard sees strong demand for spirits in India

Jameson and Absolut-maker Pernod Ricard sees strong demand for spirits in India

Quantum Brief

Ed tech startup Scaler unveils web series, ‘Codeyil Iruvar’ with YouTube channel Parithabangal

Ed tech startup Scaler unveils web series, ‘Codeyil Iruvar’ with YouTube channel Parithabangal
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!