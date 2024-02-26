Google Analytics 4 to introduce updates to its advertising space; users to get more tailored experiences

Google Analytics 4 (G.A 4) is going to changes to its advertising space.

Google is going to update its advertising section by getting all relevant reporting for advertisers and publishers together in one place.

It will introduce to dedicated spaces for G.A 4 users - one for marketers, where they will be able to track and analyse campaigns and two, for behavioural insights.

Google said that the new update will allow users to use these ad sections for either behavioural or performance reporting.

The ‘Reports’ sections showcases how users engage with the advertiser’s website and apps to allow improvement of product and enhance user experience.

The ‘Advertising’ section will be the base to check and analyse campaigns, be it publisher or advertiser.

The ‘Experts’ section, custom reports and Data API will provide behavioural insights, anonymised and aggregated insights from ad campaigns, reports suggested.

The tech giant has begun rolling out certain features over the weekend. These include, Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform and publisher reports and features which have been seen in the Advertising section. You will need a link of at least one Google Ads, AdSense, AdMob, Google Ad Manager or Google Marketing Platform account to get access to the Advertising section. Additionally, the Publisher ads report has moved to the ‘Advertising’ section as well.