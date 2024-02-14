Google cautions Android and iPhone users over privacy concerns

Google has issued a warning for both android and iPhone users about the potential security and privacy risks related with the use of artificial intelligence in smartphone apps. In its Gemini App Privacy Hub blog, Google cautioned users against revealing confidential details while engaging in conversations on Gemini apps.

Gemini apps resemble a supercharged Google Assistant. The blog mentioned Gemini apps, which are highly advanced versions of Google Assistant, and advised against sharing personal or sensitive information that users wouldn't want Google to access for improving its products and services.

Explaining why one must refrain from giving personal information, Google explained that once any conversation has been reviewed, they aren't removed for a determined period even after you have erased the Gemini Apps activity.

This happens because the conversations are kept separate and not linked to any specific Google Account. Also, Google mentioned that these conversations, which might include private details, are stored for up to three years. It stated, “Conversations that have been reviewed or annotated by human reviewers (and related data like your language, device type, location info, or feedback) are not deleted when you delete your Gemini Apps activity because they are kept separately and are not connected to your Google Account. Instead, they are retained for up to three years.”

It further disclosed that even if Gemini Apps Activity is turned off, the user's conversation will still be saved in their account for a maximum of 72 hours.

The blog also mentioned that when Gemini Apps Activity is off, conversations will be retained with the user's account for a period of 72 hours. This allows Google to maintain service provision and address feedback. Such activity will not be visible in the Gemini Apps Activity log.