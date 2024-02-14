Google CEO Sundar Pichai starts his day by browsing this website

Google CEO Sundar Pichai prefers keeping himself updated with the latest knowledge of the ever-changing landscape of tech. His morning routine is tailored to that end.

Contrary to beginning his day with exercise or a book, Sundar Pichai prefers visiting Techmeme, a tech news forum. During an interview with Wired, the 51-year-old CEO of Google disclosed that the first thing he does every morning is read Techmeme.

Techmeme is a technology news platform that offers the compilation of the day’s essential reports and analysis on a single page. Established in 2005 by Intel engineer Gabe Rivera, Techmeme has grown into a niche news source, attracting readers like Satya Nadella and Mark Zuckerberg.

In an interview with Business Insider, founder Gabe Rivera explained Techmeme's appeal, emphasising its commitment to deliver a concise ‘executive summary’ experience tailored to tech executives. Rivera highlighted that Techmeme organises important news with detailed headlines and includes density of links for deeper understanding. “No trivialities or clickbait. And of course, no popups, videos, or intrusive ads,” he added.