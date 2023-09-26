comScore

GroupM's mSix&Partners bags Hamdard Laboratories integrated media and social mandate

The agency won the account following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handling all aspects of media including television, print, radio, digital, out-of-home.

By  Storyboard18Sep 26, 2023 8:21 AM
The mandate will cover the medicine portfolio which includes brands like Safi, Cinkara, Roghan Badam, Shirin, Joshina, and more. (Representative Image: Miikka Luotio via Unsplash)

mSix&Partners, the outcome-based agency of GroupM, has won the integrated media and social duties for Hamdard Laboratories, the oldest Unani medicine makers in the country. The agency won the account following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handling all aspects of media including television, print, radio, digital, out-of-home, and cinema from its Gurgaon office.

The mandate will cover the medicine portfolio which includes brands like Safi, Cinkara, Roghan Badam, Shirin, Joshina, and more.

Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “We found mSix&Partners’ strategic approach quite wholesome. We believe that together, we can achieve our goals.”

Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, Managing Partner, mSix&Partners India, said, "We're thrilled over our alliance with Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) and our shared goal of boosting business success through our diverse teams at mSix&Partners. This partnership allows us to offer complete brand solutions, enhancing customer experiences. With Hamdard's rich heritage and commitment to innovation, we aim to elevate their reputation and contribute to a healthier, thriving community."


