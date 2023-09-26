GroupM's mSix&Partners bags Hamdard Laboratories integrated media and social mandate

mSix&Partners, the outcome-based agency of GroupM, has won the integrated media and social duties for Hamdard Laboratories, the oldest Unani medicine makers in the country. The agency won the account following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handling all aspects of media including television, print, radio, digital, out-of-home, and cinema from its Gurgaon office.

The mandate will cover the medicine portfolio which includes brands like Safi, Cinkara, Roghan Badam, Shirin, Joshina, and more.

Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “We found mSix&Partners’ strategic approach quite wholesome. We believe that together, we can achieve our goals.”