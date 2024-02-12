Havas acquires B2B marketing agency Ledger Bennett

Havas has announced the acquisition of UK-based global B2B marketing agency Ledger Bennett. Ledger Bennett will now be branded as ‘Ledger Bennett, a Havas Company’ and join the organization under Havas Media Network. Ledger Bennett is the latest strategic acquisition by Havas to evolve its operating model as clients accelerate their transition to become more customer-centric organisations, the company said in a press release.

Founded in 1985 by Nicholas Ledger, Ledger Bennett has forged a reputation as a powerhouse in B2B marketing centred around its end-to-end ‘Forever Customer’ proposition, which creates life-time value and a seamless brand experience in the B2B marketing journey, aligning with Havas’ customer-centric evolution strategy. Ledger Bennett now operates in EMEA, APAC and North America, servicing clients across industrial, tech and services within B2B, including GE Digital and LinkedIn.

Since Andrea Glenn took the role of CEO in 2022, Ledger Bennett has grown its revenue by 50 percent following wins such as Expleo, Aptean and Indeed. Under her stewardship, B2B Marketing Awards recognised Ledger Bennett as the fifth fastest growing B2B agency in the US in 2023. Its progressive "Fluid Talent" model seamlessly integrates marketing talent into a client’s organisation providing the skills and scale clients need as demands ebb and flow. Its proposition has led to industry-wide recognition for the likes of its GE Digital 'Mastering the Balance' campaign work, among others.

The acquisition is Havas’ latest step to diversify its service offering so that it can better support its clients’ growing digital and data requirements as they transition to be more customer-led. Over the last two years, Havas has acquired Search Laboratory, additive+ and Expert Edge (now Havas Market UK) to bolster capabilities in performance marketing, dynamic creative and content services and commerce. Havas also brought global creative cultural partnerships and activations agency Havas Play to the UK in 2023 and most recently Havas Media Network’s audience and data platform, Converged, as agencies rush to put in place cookieless cross-platform planning-to-activation solutions.

Ledger Bennett adds further scale and depth to Havas’s B2B capabilities to service the exponential and continuous growth in B2B marketing requirements and budgets, with two thirds (66 percent) of B2B marketers expecting their budget to increase or stay the same over next 12 months, according to LinkedIn. Ledger Bennett’s fully integrated offering also complements the B2B offerings from fellow Havas Village London agencies H/Advisors Maitland and Gate One, in addition to those within Havas Media Network. Ledger Bennett will also look to unlock the latent potential of existing Havas Village capabilities for B2B purposes, such as CX and ecommerce.

In 2022, Havas Media Network UK launched a dedicated B2B division, Havas Business, to formally kick start its B2B journey and currently works with the likes of 3M, JDE Professional and Maersk for which Havas Business won the Grand Prix at WARC B2B effectiveness in two consecutive years. Havas Business will merge under Ledger Bennett, forming a 100+-person strong B2B specialism within Havas Media Network.

Ledger Bennett’s London-based staff will move to Havas Village London from March 2024 where the agency will be headed by CEO Andrea Glenn who’ll report into Patrick Affleck, CEO, Havas Media Network UK & Ireland.