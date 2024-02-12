Havas India launches incubation programme - EmpowHers

Havas India has launched a one-of-a-kind incubation program for women entrepreneurs called EmpowHers, in collaboration with Her Entrepreneurial Network (H.E.N), a community for women entrepreneurs.

The inaugural 6-month program has been flagged off with 22 mentees and 11 mentors comprising senior leaders from across the Havas India network agencies. The program aims to propel these business leaders in the field of marketing, branding, and business development through effective training and mentorship.

The program also aligns with several key Havas ethos like championing women leaders, inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship, and making a meaningful difference to the larger community. Havas India invited applications from H.E.N members to define their business challenges. These challenges were mapped with the expertise of Havas India and its agencies, and how its leaders could help these entrepreneurs in their business journey.

These 22 businesses represent a wide spectrum of sectors including retail, health and wellness, food, and beverage, advisory, fashion, and lifestyle. Interestingly, each business has an inspiring story behind its inception that demonstrates the resilience of these entrepreneurs. Be it the 63-year-old Sarah, founder of Eevolve, a holistic healing center, or Shikha’s undertaking Shikha’s Kitchen that started during Covid to support her family, or the Shark Tank-famed Kirty Datar, founder of CaneBOT, make an eclectic first batch of EmpowHers. Through this program, the mentors and mentees not only exchange technical knowledge but are also deeply invested in building these brands ground up.

EmpowHers is also offering Havas India invaluable insight into these sectors, businesses, and the challenges they pose, hence, giving the network an incredible opportunity to innovate and offer business solutions. Vandana Tilwani, CHRO, Havas India, says, “As we embark on the inaugural EmpowHers mentorship program, we embrace the entrepreneurial spirit that defines us at Havas India. As a family-run business, we understand the transformative power of nurturing initiatives from their inception. EmpowHers embodies our commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and empowerment, reflecting our dedication to see the growth of women in business and in entrepreneurship. We are proud to partner with H.E.N, and work with our leadership team in this journey of providing meaningful solutions, guidance, and mentorship to aspiring women who want to propel their business to the next phase.”