Hero Motocorp launches #LiveTheLegend campaign for its bike brand Karizma XMR

The launch film honours the bike’s illustrious history and is an ode to the iconicity of the brand which captured the imagination of an entire generation.

By  Storyboard18Jan 4, 2024 12:45 PM
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and its digital arm, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, also created the buzz campaign. The buzz campaign featured Roshan and Rannvijay Singha, the two names who had been closely associated with the brand in its glory days. (Still from the ad)

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, a part of Publicis Groupe India, has conceptualized the launch campaign for Hero MotoCorp’s premium and iconic bike Karizma XMR. Titled #LiveTheLegend, the campaign pays homage to the legacy of Karizma, known for revolutionizing sports biking in the country. The launch film honours the bike’s illustrious history and is an ode to the iconicity of the brand which captured the imagination of an entire generation. Narrated by the OG Karizma brand ambassador, actor Hrithik Roshan, the film’s voice over instantly strikes an emotional chord and unveils Karizma XMR in its modern and advanced avatar. The film even tips the hat to some of the iconic scenes and memorable advertising from Karizma’s past, including riding into a dust storm. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and its digital arm, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, also created the buzz campaign. The buzz campaign featured Roshan and Rannvijay Singha, the two names who had been closely associated with the brand in its glory days. Kartik Smetacek, chief creative officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “The one thing that became apparent the moment we started working on this brand was that this is not another bike, this is the Karizma. Even a decade later, the name commands something more than respect, it commands reverence. The campaign sought to harness this brand love, to stir it, grow it and create an aura for the next avatar of this legendary name.”


First Published on Jan 4, 2024 12:34 PM

