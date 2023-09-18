How cricket streaming and CTV has changed the game for marketers

By Sai Narayan

Ever since Policybazaar’s inception, our marketing efforts have been a cardinal catalyst in creating awareness and safeguarding Indian households from the three critical challenges of life: Death, Disease, and Disability (3Ds). By prioritising key protection products such as health and term insurance in our campaigns, we’ve been actively trying to educate the masses about the importance of financial protection in times of health crises and unforeseen circumstances.

Notably, through sports marketing, a universal language understood by all, we’ve been able to reach an extensive and diverse audience, bringing our founders’ vision of securing Indian families across all tiers, to life. This strategic approach has ensured that the 3Ds are not merely theoretical concepts but practical concerns for everyone, prompting them to take proactive steps towards securing their financial well-being through insurance solutions.

We were one of the very first and few Indian brands to enter the world of cricket advertising and in the last few years, we’ve advertised in cricket formats like World Cup, Asia Cup, Test Series and the journey continues with us being one of the 18 sponsors for the latest Asia Cup 2023. Our experience, when it comes to cricket advertising, demonstrates that it isn't just for the big players; it's accessible and effective for brands of all sizes. With the right strategy, cricket can be a winning formula for any brand's marketing playbook.

The ultimate brand-builder

On a slightly personal note, my fascination with cricket dates back to the 1992 World Cup when the vivid jerseys and floodlit matches left an indelible mark on cricket fandom. Fast forward to the present, and it's clear that cricket presents an unparalleled opportunity as a marketing platform. Cricket has an enormous fan base not only in its home countries like India, England, Australia, and Pakistan but also in emerging markets. With cricket advertising, brands can tap into this global audience, reaching potential customers far beyond traditional boundaries. This has also allowed us to access detailed analytics on viewer behavior, enabling us to gain valuable insights into our audience. And the best part? We’ve been able to engage with the viewers across devices, from smart TVs and laptops to smartphones and tablets. This flexibility has ensured that our brand’s message reaches consumers wherever they are.

Changing the game for marketers – with measurable results, handpicked audience

When it comes to cricket advertising, there are two kinds of brands: those who believe that brands are built on cricket and those who think it's too expensive. Our marketing journey at PolicyBazaar serves as a testament to the former. Cricket advertising has offered us not just an opportunity for brand recall, but also a means to measure a direct impact on our business. The fusion of cricket and technology offers data-driven insights that empower marketers to measure the direct impact of their campaigns. By analysing website traffic, concurrency, and conversions during these cricket events, we could gauge cricket's tangible influence on our bottom line. It became clear that cricket was not merely a platform for branding; it was a stimulant for driving business success.

Go whole hog with sponsorship packages

For brands looking to make a mark in the cricketing arena, my advice is to go all in with sponsorship packages. By doing so, advertisers can extract the full potential of the sport. While advertising during the last World Cup, the traffic generated during marquee matches, such as India-Pakistan or India-Australia, surpassed our wildest expectations. Even for a category like insurance, which typically isn't top-of-mind for consumers, we witnessed heightened engagement. With slightly male-skewed but growing female viewership, cricket becomes a hot destination for advertisers.

To my fellow marketers, I implore you to embrace the opportunities that sports streaming and Connected TV present. It's not just about changing the game; it's about redefining it with precision, data, and the incredible allure of cricket. As we continue to explore this dynamic landscape, the possibilities for innovation are limitless, and the future of advertising has never looked more exciting.